Panthers Announce Decision On Quarterback Sam Darnold

CHARLOTTE, NORTH CAROLINA - SEPTEMBER 12: Sam Darnold #14 of the Carolina Panthers looks on prior to the game against the New York Jets at Bank of America Stadium on September 12, 2021 in Charlotte, North Carolina. (Photo by Mike Comer/Getty Images)

Sam Darnold has been sidelined since Aug. 26 due to an ankle injury. On Wednesday, the Carolina Panthers announced that Darnold has been designated to return from injured reserve.

This move opens a 21-day window for Darnold to practice. The Panthers can place the USC product on the official roster at any point during that window.

With Baker Mayfield currently hurt, the timing of Darnold's return is quite ideal for Carolina.

If all goes well, Darnold could potentially start for the Panthers fairly soon. On Sunday, they host the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in an NFC South showdown.

Darnold struggled as the starting quarterback of the Panthers in 2021, completing 59.9 percent of his pass attempts for 2,527 yards with nine touchdowns and 13 interceptions.

This past Sunday, the Panthers utilized P.J. Walker and Jacob Eason at quarterback. They combined for just 119 passing yards and an interception against the Los Angeles Rams.

The Panthers should provide another update on Darnold later this week.