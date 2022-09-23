Panthers Announce New Injury Designation For Christian McCaffrey

EAST RUTHERFORD, NJ - SEPTEMBER 18: Christian McCaffrey #22 of the Carolina Panthers warms up prior to the game against the New York Giants at MetLife Stadium on September 18, 2022 in East Rutherford, New Jersey. (Photo by Mitchell Leff/Getty Images) Mitchell Leff/Getty Images

Carolina Panthers running back Christian McCaffrey popped up on the injury report Thursday with ankle stiffness. That led to a lot of speculation regarding his status for Week 3.

Fortunately for the Panthers, McCaffrey will be a full-go for this Sunday's game against the New Orleans Saints.

On Friday, the Panthers placed no injury designation next to McCaffrey's name. That's a clear sign that he's ready for action.

The Panthers will need to lean on McCaffrey this weekend if they want to capture their first win of the season.

Of course, fans will always be concerned about McCaffrey due to his injury history. That being said, he joked about it earlier this week.

"I feel great," he said after practice, via Panthers.com. "I think at this point, if I went to take a leak during practice, I'd end up on the report."

McCaffrey enters Week 3 with 135 rushing yards, 50 receiving yards and one touchdown.

Kickoff for the Panthers-Saints game is at 1 p.m. ET on Sunday.