Panthers Announce Preseason Decision On Christian McCaffrey

DETROIT, MI - NOVEMBER 18: Running back Christian McCaffrey #22 of the Carolina Panthers runs for yardage against the Detroit Lions during the second half at Ford Field on November 18, 2018 in Detroit, Michigan. (Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)

The Panthers are hoping for a big season out of Christian McCaffrey. In order to hopefully make that happen, they plan on resting him in preseason.

Carolina head coach Matt Rhule told reporters today that McCaffrey will likely be held out of all preseason games this summer. The team is also considering altering how it handles the former top-10 pick in practices.

After playing in all 48 games through his first three NFL seasons, McCaffrey has been limited to 10 games combined in the last two.

Ankle and shoulder injuries held him to three appearances in 2020, and he only played in seven games in 2021 due to a hamstring issue.

McCaffrey still has four years remaining on his contract, and the Panthers clearly want him to be productive this fall and beyond.

The shelf lives of running backs are usually short, but hopefully McCaffrey still has some quality football left in his body.