Panthers Announce Signing Of Veteran Defensive Lineman

The first few waves of free agency are over, but there are still some quality players available on the open market. On Tuesday, the Carolina Panthers struck a deal with a reliable defensive tackle.

Carolina announced this afternoon that it signed defensive tackle DaQuan Jones to a one-year deal. According to NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport, the contract for Jones is worth $4.05 million fully guaranteed.

Jones isn’t necessarily a household name, but he’s coming off a really productive season with the Tennessee Titans. He should provide an immediate impact for the Panthers this fall.

“The underrated Jones fills a need for Carolina, a big body up front who has started for Tennessee since 2015,” Rapoport said.

Last season, Jones had 49 combined tackles and two sacks. He’s started 93 games over the course of his NFL career and has remained very durable since 2015.

The Panthers have a lot of young talent on their defensive line, such as Brian Burns, Yetur Gross-Matos and Derrick Brown, but they were missing a veteran to fortify that unit. Jones should be the vocal leader for that position unit for at least the 2021 season.

Carolina could add even more reinforcements to its defense next Thursday, as it currently owns the No. 8 overall pick in the draft.