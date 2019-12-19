Panthers Announce New Starting Quarterback For Week 16

For the third time this year there will be a different quarterback under center for the Carolina Panthers. On Sunday, third-round pick Will Grier will make his NFL debut.

Carolina began the season with Cam Newton, but the former MVP has been dealing with a foot injury for the past few months. Since the former No. 1 overall pick only played in two games, the coaching staff handed the keys to the offense over to Kyle Allen.

Allen looked incredible in his first few starts for the Panthers. However, the 23-year-old gunslinger has struggled in November and December.

Since the Panthers are out of playoff contention, the front office and coaching staff wants to get a better look at Grier.

Interim coach Perry Fewell made it official today that Grier will make his first start on Sunday.

Grier saw extended action in the preseason, but he was still considered raw in terms of experience. It makes sense for the team to see what they have in him before the upcoming NFL Draft.

Fortunately for Grier, the first test he’ll face as a starting quarterback isn’t too challenging. The Indianapolis Colts have struggled on defense in back-to-back weeks, allowing Drew Brees and Jameis Winston to scorch their secondary.

We’ve seen rookie quarterbacks shine in their debuts this year, such as Kyler Murray and Daniel Jones. Perhaps, Grier will be the next gunslinger in line for a nice performance.

Kickoff for the Colts-Panthers game is at 1 p.m. ET from Lucas Oil Stadium.