Look: Panthers Announce Stephon Gilmore’s Arrival

Two weeks ago, the Carolina Panthers‘ secondary lost rookie cornerback Jaycee Horn to a major injury. Since then, the front office has acquired CJ Henderson and Stephon Gilmore.

The Panthers didn’t have to give up much to land Gilmore, as they sent a 2023 sixth-round pick to the New England Patriots for the veteran cornerback.

Gilmore began this season on the Physically Unable to Perform (PUP) list, which means he has to miss the first six weeks. He could make his return to the field as early as Week 7.

Even though Panthers fans need to wait a few more weeks before they can see Gilmore in action, they don’t have to wait any longer to see the All-Pro cornerback at the team’s facility.

Carolina posted a photo of Gilmore arriving at the facility on Thursday with this caption: “The man himself.”

Gilmore, a four-time Pro Bowler, has recorded 411 tackles, 25 interceptions and 114 passes defensed since entering the NFL in 2012. In 2019, he was named the Defensive Player of the Year due to his league-leading six interceptions.

It’d be unfair to expect Gilmore to replicate his 2019 production, but he should still play a large role on the Panthers once he’s healthy.

In the meantime, Carolina’s secondary will rely on A.J, Bouye, CJ Henderson and Donte Jackson.