Panthers Announce Teddy Bridgewater’s Status For This Weekend

Perhaps the Carolina Panthers won’t be that shorthanded this weekend against the Detroit Lions. On Friday, the team had a promising update on Teddy Bridgewater, who suffered a knee injury last Sunday.

Earlier this week, NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport said it was unlikely that Bridgewater would start against the Lions. That would then open the door for Will Grier or PJ Walker to become the starter.

Bridgewater said not so fast this Friday though. Apparently he was moving much better at practice this afternoon and still has a shot to play this weekend. As a result, the Panthers listed him as questionable for Week 11.

Shortly after the Panthers listed Bridgewater as questionable, head coach Matt Rhule provided some information on his starting quarterback.

“I think he’s getting better,” Rhule told reporters. “All along I’ve felt good about where it’s headed. I think it’ll truly be a game-time decision.”

Teddy Bridgewater is listed as QUESTIONABLE for Sunday, #asexpected. Christian McCaffrey is OUT. Russell Okung, Donte Jackson and John Miller are all DOUBTFUL. — Bill Voth (@PanthersBill) November 20, 2020

In 10 games this season, Bridgewater has 2,552 passing yards, 13 touchdowns and seven interceptions.

Carolina invested a lot of money this offseason in Bridgewater with the hope that he could become the face of the franchise.

Although it’s unclear if Bridgewater will suit up on Sunday, the Panthers have to be thrilled with his progress this week.

Kickoff for the Lions-Panthers game is at 1 p.m. ET from Bank of America Stadium.