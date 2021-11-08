The Carolina Panthers activated Christian McCaffrey off the injured reserve late last week, meaning they had one too many running backs by Monday morning. They’ve made a significant roster move, as a result.

The Panthers announced on Monday afternoon that they’ve released veteran running back Royce Freeman. That least McCaffrey, Chuba Hubbard and Ameer Abdullah at the running back position.

In McCaffrey’s absence prior to Week 9, Hubbard and Abdullah seperated themselves from Freeman on the depth chart. Upon McCaffrey’s return on Sunday, the Panthers announced Freeman to be inactive. We now know why.

Freeman should find a new home soon, given his experience.

The #Panthers waived veteran RB Royce Freeman, and placed starting LT Cameron Erving (calf) and C Matt Paradis (ACL) on IR. — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) November 8, 2021

The Panthers experienced yet another ugly loss on Sunday, this time to the New England Patriots. They’ve now lost five of their last six games following a 3-0 start to the season.

It all starts with quarterback Sam Darnold, who’s struggled mightily these past few weeks. The former USC star is fully aware he needs to cut down on turnovers and put his team in a better position to win games.

“I have to stop turning the ball over,’’ Darnold said, via ESPN. “I’m not going to sit here and tell you guys why I should be the quarterback. I believe in myself, and that’s all that matters.’’

At this point in the season, it’s tough to imagine Darnold can correct what’s become a career-long issue.

The Panthers will try and end their four-game losing streak this Sunday against the Cardinals.