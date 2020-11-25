Panthers Announce Week 12 Decision On Christian McCaffrey

It appears the Carolina Panthers will once again be without injured star running back Christian McCaffrey in Week 12.

McCaffrey has played in only three games this season due to ankle and shoulder issues. The latter has kept him out of action the last two weeks.

While McCaffrey did return to practice today and did limited work in a red jersey, he still is unlikely to play on Sunday, according to head coach Matt Rhule.

Rhule did say he expects starting quarterback Teddy Bridgewater back. Bridgewater sat out last week’s win over the Detroit Lions with a knee injury.

Matt Rhule says he expects Teddy Bridgewater (knee) to play, but not RB Christian McCaffrey (shoulder). — David Newton (@DNewtonespn) November 25, 2020

In the three games McCaffrey has appeared in in 2020, he’s scored two touchdowns in each of them. The four-year pro remains one of the most productive backs in the game.

However, given how important he is to the Panthers’ future and the fact the team is 4-7 and on the outside of the playoff picture, it doesn’t make sense for McCaffrey to play again until he is fully healthy.

Carolina has a bye next weekend, so perhaps McCaffrey will return in Week 14.