Panthers Announce Week 8 Starting Quarterback Decision

CHARLOTTE, NORTH CAROLINA - AUGUST 26: PJ Walker #11 of the Carolina Panthers throws a pass in the fourth quarter against the Buffalo Bills during a preseason game at Bank of America Stadium on August 26, 2022 in Charlotte, North Carolina. (Photo by Eakin Howard/Getty Images) Eakin Howard/Getty Images

There's no reason to change what worked yesterday if you're the Carolina Panthers.

Carolina was able to beat the Tampa Bay Buccaneers 21-3 behind stout defense and a strong performance by quarterback P.J. Walker, who was making his second start of the season.

Walker, who threw for 177 yards and two touchdowns, will make his third start this coming weekend. Panthers interim head coach Steve Wilks announced today that the 27-year-old signal caller will remain the starter even if Baker Mayfield and Sam Darnold are healthy enough to play.

Walker made one start in each of the last two seasons and relieved an injured Mayfield in Week 5 before starting against the Los Angeles Rams in Week 6.

That game didn't go well for the Temple alum, but in yesterday's Week 7 win, Walker outplayed none other than Tom Brady.

He will look to lead the Panthers to two-straight wins when Carolina takes on the Atlanta Falcons on Sunday.