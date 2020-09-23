Panthers Make Decision On Star RB Christian McCaffrey

The NFL saw multiple superstars go down with an injury this past weekend, including Carolina Panthers running back Christian McCaffrey. During the second half of action against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, the versatile playmaker suffered a high ankle sprain.

Usually, the timeline for a high ankle sprain is four to six weeks. As a result, the Panthers had to make a tough decision when it comes to McCaffrey’s status for the next few games.

On Wednesday, the Panthers announced that McCaffrey was placed on injured reserve. Under the new rules, McCaffrey will have to miss the next three games.

This means Carolina won’t have its best player for showdowns against Arizona, Atlanta and Los Angeles. It’s also possible McCaffrey’s absence lingers a bit longer, especially if the team is out of the playoff race and wants to play it safe.

McCaffrey was off to another hot start, as he had 223 scrimmage yards and four touchdowns through two games.

Even though McCaffrey will have to miss at least three games, the All-Pro running back plans on returning as soon as possible.

“They say four to six weeks,” McCaffrey told reporters. “Well, that’s a challenge to me. And I’m gonna attack it, like I attack anything else.”

Since the Panthers will be without McCaffrey for an extended period of time, the backfield will be led by Mike Davis. He had eight receptions for 74 yards during Week 2.

