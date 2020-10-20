NFL Insider Shares Update On Christian McCaffrey’s Return

It looks like the Carolina Panthers are going to be without star running back Christian McCaffrey for at least one more week.

McCaffrey has not played since Week 2 after suffering a high ankle sprain against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. According to NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero and Mike Garafolo, the fourth-year pro is not expected to return this weekend.

Carolina will travel to face the New Orleans Saints this Sunday, then turn around and host the Atlanta Falcons on a short week next Thursday. Considering the lack of prep time in between games, it makes sense not to rush McCaffrey.

Meanwhile, it looks like Mike Davis will get another shot as the starter against the Saints. The sixth-year pro has performed well in place of McCaffrey, rushing for 272 yards and two touchdowns while catching 32 passes for 209 yards and two more scores.

#Panthers RB Christian McCaffrey isn’t expected to play Sunday against the #Saints — the fifth game he’s missed since a high ankle sprain in Week 2, sources tell me and @MikeGarafolo. He’s close, but they’re staying cautious with a Thursday night game vs. Atlanta up next. — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) October 20, 2020

Prior to getting injured, McCaffrey rushed for 156 yards and four touchdowns on 41 carries in two games. He also hauled in seven receptions for 67 yards.

At 3-3, the Panthers are a half-game back of the Saints (3-2) for second-place in the NFC South, and one game behind the Buccaneers (4-2) for first-place.

The next four weeks will be crucial for Carolina’s playoff hosts, as they play their three division rivals and the defending Super Bowl champion Kansas City Chiefs.