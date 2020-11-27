Christian McCaffrey has missed two straight weeks with a shoulder injury. Will the superstar running back return for the Panthers this Sunday?

It’s been a rough season for McCaffrey. The Panthers back suffered a high ankle sprain in Week 2, and proceeded to miss the next six weeks. He then returned in Week 9 to play against the Kansas City Chiefs before suffering yet another injury.

McCaffrey hasn’t played since that Week 9 game because of a shoulder injury. And seeing that the Panthers are essentially out of the playoff race, there’s no reason to rush his return.

Panthers head coach Matt Rhule informed reporters on Friday he’s “pessimistic” McCaffrey will return this coming Sunday. It appears Carolina will have to wait at least one more week until McCaffrey is back on the field.

The #Panthers officially list RB Christian McCaffrey (shoulder) as questionable for Sunday's game against the #Vikings. Matt Rhule told media he's pessimistic McCaffrey will play. Meanwhile, Teddy Bridgewater (knee) is off the injury report and good to go against his old team. — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) November 27, 2020

The Panthers are officially listing Christian McCaffrey as “questionable” for their game this Sunday. All signs indicate he’ll miss his third-straight game, barring a miracle.

Quarterback Teddy Bridgewater, meanwhile, is set to return. He missed the Panthers’ game last week after suffering an MCL sprain in his right knee. Carolina didn’t skip a beat without Bridgewater in the lineup, though. The Panthers beat the Lions 20-0 as backup Phillip Walker threw for 258 yards and a touchdown.

Bridgewater will return this Sunday when the Panthers take on the Minnesota Vikings. But it looks like he’ll be without his superstar running back.