Panthers Coach Matt Rhule Makes Decision On RB Christian McCaffrey

Just over a week ago, the Carolina Panthers faced off against the Atlanta Falcons in a divisional showdown.

When the Panthers take the field that night, did so without a key figure. Star running back Christian McCaffrey remained absent yet again as he recovered from an ankle injury.

The star running back has been absent from the active roster since he suffered a high ankle sprain in Week 2. However, it seems like that stretch of missed games won’t roll into Week 9.

According to a statement from Panthers head coach Matt Rhule, the team intends to activate McCaffrey to the active roster this weekend. That means he’ll be eligible to play against the Kansas City Chiefs.

Rhule says he anticipates RB Christian McCaffrey will be activated to the 53-man roster this weekend for the Chiefs game — Myles Simmons (@MylesASimmons) November 6, 2020

In just two games to start the season, McCaffrey racked up 156 rushing yards and 67 receiving yards with four total touchdowns.

Without him on the field, backup running back Mike Davis performed well at first. However, of the past three games, Davis and the Panthers offense have failed to find much success.

That should change with one of the best dual-threat running backs in the game back in the active roster. McCaffrey is a nightmare to defend with his ability to catch the ball out of the backfield.

Carolina is riding a three-game losing streak into a tough matchup against the reigning Super Bowl champions.

Can the Panthers pull off the upset?