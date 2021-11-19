Panthers Coach Matt Rhule Names New Starting Quarterback For Sunday

Despite leading the Carolina Panthers to a victory last Sunday, P.J. Walker will not start this Sunday against the Washington Football Team. Instead, Panthers coach Matt Rhule is handing the keys to his offense over to Cam Newton.

That’s right, Newton will make his first start for the Panthers since the 2019 season. Rhule announced the quarterback change during this Friday’s press conference.

Newton received limited snaps in the Panthers’ win over the Cardinals last weekend. He finished the game with eight passing yards, 14 rushing yards and two total touchdowns.

It’ll be interesting to see how Newton handles a full workload this Sunday, especially since this isn’t the same system he ran during his first stint in Carolina.

The fans at Bank of America Stadium should give Newton a standing ovation when his name is announced this Sunday. After all, the former MVP recently revealed that he’s giving away 50 tickets to the game just so the Panthers can have a legitimate home-field advantage.

“I’m going to give away 50 tickets to the people who have rarely been to a game or have never been to a game,” Newton said. “I’m partnering with the Panthers and doing this. I’m adamant about, this Sunday is important to us. We need to reclaim Bank of America Stadium. I know the success hasn’t been there, but we ain’t talking about the past. I’m talking about the things here moving forward.”

We’ll see if Newton can lead Carolina to a victory over Washington this Sunday. If he does, it would mark his first win since the 2020 season.