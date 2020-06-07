NFL Franchise Ends Sponsorship Over Controversial Remarks

The Carolina Panthers announced on Saturday night the termination of a partnership agreement with one of their sponsors due to controversial remarks.

Carolina had a long-standing partnership with a local security company, CPI Security, but it has come to an end. The company’s founder is taking heat for a racially-charged remark.

CPI Security CEO Kenneth Gill allegedly responded to an email from a nonprofit group, Queen City Unity, saying “a better use of time, would be to focus on the black on black crime.” His email response was reportedly by WCNC in Charlotte.

The Panthers announced a decision on the sponsorship on Saturday night. Carolina has decided to terminate it.

“Last Saturday, we said we are committed to doing our part and we mean it. CPI Security has been a long term partner but, upon reflection, we feel that it is right to end our relationship. We have informed Mr. Gill of our decision tonight,” the team announced.

Gill reportedly responded to an email from Jorge Millares of Queen City Unity. Millares’ email was reportedly sent out to 10,000 people on his mailing list, asking for action in the wake of George Floyd’s death.

ProFootballTalk reports that two prominent Panthers players, retired linebacker Luke Kuechly and running back Christian McCaffrey, have been used in CPI Security advertisements.

Carolina is scheduled to open the 2020 regular season on Sept. 13 against the Raiders.