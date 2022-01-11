Panthers Reportedly Fired 3 Coaches On Tuesday Morning

The Carolina Panthers plan to keep Matt Rhule for the 2022 season, but the rest of their coaching staff isn’t safe.

According to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport, the Panthers have fired offensive line coach Pat Meyer, special teams coach Chase Blackburn and defensive line coach Frank Okam this Tuesday.

Carolina already has an opening at offensive coordinator. Now, it must fill a few more positions on its staff this offseason.

With a revamped staff, Rhule might be able to get the Panthers back on track. And if not, he’ll most likely be looking for another job in 2023.

In two seasons as the head coach of the Panthers, Rhule has a 10-23 record. That’s not good enough for a coach who signed a seven-year, $62 million deal.

Rhule has proven in the past that he can make a huge leap in Year 3. He did it at Baylor and Temple. That being said, success at the collegiate level doesn’t always equate to success at the pro level.

The Rhule era in Carolina will most likely hinge on his ability to put together an elite supporting staff.