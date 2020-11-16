Panthers Get Tough Christian McCaffrey Injury News

The Carolina Panthers had a rough outing against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers yesterday, losing 46-23 and potentially losing QB Teddy Bridgewater to an injury. Unfortunately, their Monday isn’t going to get much better with the latest injury news for Christian McCaffrey.

According to ESPN NFL insider Adam Schefter, McCaffrey is considered “unlikely” to play against the Detroit Lions in Week 11. Per the report, his shoulder injury is still an issue and the team is now preparing for a multi-week absence.

Christian McCaffrey has played in only three of the Panthers’ 10 games this season, but has been an impact player in all of them. He has 374 yards from scrimmage and six touchdowns on only 76 touches.

The 2019 All-Pro running back played the first two games of the season before missing the next six. He started in Week 9 against the Kansas City Chiefs, but left the game with the aforementioned shoulder injury.

Panthers’ RB Christian McCaffrey is unlikely to play Sunday against the Lions due to his shoulder injury and the team still is preparing got a multi-week absence, per source. So likely no McCaffrey and uncertainty about QB Teddy Bridgewater, too. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) November 16, 2020

Not having McCaffrey has already been a frustration for the Panthers. But now there’s some uncertainty around QB Teddy Bridgewater following the MCL sprain he reportedly suffered.

At 3-7 on the season, the Panthers are pretty much out of the playoff race. Their five-game losing streak is the worst in the NFC and the third-worst in the NFL.

The next couple of weeks won’t tell us a whole lot about what kind of team the Panthers really are unfortunately. They have a bye in Week 13, and will hopefully be fully healthy in December.

But in the meantime, Christian McCaffrey won’t be making an impact for the Carolina Panthers.