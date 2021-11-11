The Spun

In somewhat shocking NFL news, the Carolina Panthers have signed Cam Newton to a one-year deal.

Newton had been a free agent for most of this season. He was released by the New England Patriots after losing the starting gig to rookie Mac Jones.

The Panthers, meanwhile, are in need of a new quarterback. Sam Darnold will be out for a few weeks with an injury. Injury aside, the Panthers wanted to find an upgrade at the position and the belief is Newton will be just that.

The move itself makes sense. What came across as a bit of a surprise is the money Carolina is giving Newton. Panthers GM Scott Fitterer explained on Thursday that Newton’s one-year, $10 million deal made the most sense for the organization.

“We wanted to get him here,” Fitterer said regarding signing Newton. “The one year was the one that best fit us, as well as Cam at this time.”

It’s pretty wild to consider how the Panthers got here in the first place.

Carolina released Newton in 2020. The Panthers then went out and signed Teddy Bridgewater, didn’t like what they saw, traded for Sam Darnold, didn’t like what they saw and have now re-signed Newton. Life comes full circle.

Newton figures to be the Panthers’ starting quarterback the rest of this season unless he turns out to be a disaster. It’s also fairly clear Darnold’s future in Carolina is in jeopardy.

