Report: NFL General Manager Fired On Monday Morning

Only two weeks remain in the 2020 NFL regular season, which means we’re probably on the verge of seeing a lot of front office movement.

We saw some on Monday morning, as an NFL general manager was reportedly fired.

NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport is reporting that the Carolina Panthers have fired GM Marty Hurney. The Panthers are 4-10 on the season following Saturday night’s loss to the Green Bay Packers.

Hurney had been the Panthers’ general manager since the 2017 season. He previously served as the team’s GM from 2002-12 and had also worked as the organization’s director of player personnel.

Source: The #Panthers have fired GM Marty Hurney — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) December 21, 2020

The Panthers have since announced the move officially.

#Panthers part ways with general manager Marty Hurneyhttps://t.co/ingC1Yjlq9 — Carolina Panthers (@Panthers) December 21, 2020

“I think sometimes you just need a restart, a refresh,” Panthers owner David Tepper said. “We did it last year on the coaching side. Maybe you could say it should have been done before on the GM side. Maybe it should have been. I’m sure people may say that, or otherwise, on both sides.

“I think it’s just time, on both sides, to do that. It just seems like the right time to move forward.” The Panthers will finish the season with games against Washington and New Orleans.