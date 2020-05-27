Panthers GM Responds To Former Player’s Cam Newton Accusation

Former Carolina Panthers quarterback Cam Newton is still looking for a new team after being released earlier this offseason.

Newton battled through several serious injuries during his him in Carolina. The latest, a Lisfranc injury, cost him his final season with the Panthers.

Earlier this week, former Panthers running back Mike Tolbert criticized the Panthers organization for the way it handled Newton’s injuries over the years. Tolbert claimed that Carolina has been “doing [Newton] wrong timing-wise for the past two or three years.”

On Wednesday afternoon, Panthers general manager Marty Hurney responded to the allegations from the former Carolina running back.

Here’s what he had to say, via Pro Football Talk:

“I understand. Everyone is going to have their opinions, and they’re certainly entitled to them. I have great respect for our medical staff and I have great respect for Cam Newton.”

Newton missed the majority of the 2019 season after suffering the Lisfranc injury. He played the first two games of the season despite suffering the injury in the preseason.

The former league MVP has been connected to several teams this offseason, but hasn’t landed with a new team. The New England Patriots remain the betting favorite, though the Pittsburgh Steelers and Los Angeles Chargers were also mentioned.

Newton has been active on social media, showing his hard work this offseason.

Where will he land next?