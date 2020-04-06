Panthers GM Reveals Why Cam Newton Wasn’t Released Sooner

The Carolina Panthers have taken a lot of heat for not releasing Cam Newton before the start of NFL free agency.

By waiting until the second week to release him, the Panthers kept him off the market until most of the starting roles were filled. During that time, teams like the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Indianapolis Colts and others all resolved their QB situation.

But Panthers GM Marty Hurney rejects the notion that the organization waited so long just to hurt Cam Newton. In a recent interview, Hurney was asked why the team didn’t release Newton at the same time they released longtime tight end Greg Olsen.

Hurney responded that the difference was based on the timelines for both players. He claimed that Olsen was released when they made a decision on him. Newton was then released when the decision was made on him.

“We let Olsen know as soon as we made a decision on him,” Hurney said. “And we let Cam know as soon as we made a decision in him.”

Hurney when asked why Cam's timeline was different than Greg Olsen's: We let Olsen know as soon as we made a decision on him, and we let Cam know as soon as we made a decision in him. — Joe Person (@josephperson) April 6, 2020

While the decision-making process is reasonable, it still doesn’t account for the big disservice the team did Newton. Intentionally or not, by waiting so long to make the decision, they hurt his free agent value.

The Panthers signed Teddy Bridgewater to a massive deal within the first few hours of free agency. It seems pretty clear just from that signing that the team knew who their starter would be in 2020.

Then there are the persistent rumors that the Panthers were looking for trade partners to move Newton.

That would point to a team eager to get something back for an asset, rather than do right by a club legend.

What do you make of Panther GM Marty Hurney’s statement on Cam Newton?