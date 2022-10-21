Panthers GM Says 1 Thing "Complicated" Christian McCaffrey Trade

EAST RUTHERFORD, NJ - SEPTEMBER 18: Christian McCaffrey #22 of the Carolina Panthers warms up prior to the game against the New York Giants at MetLife Stadium on September 18, 2022 in East Rutherford, New Jersey. (Photo by Mitchell Leff/Getty Images) Mitchell Leff/Getty Images

The Carolina Panthers shocked the NFL world on Thursday night, trading All-Pro running back Christian McCaffrey to the San Francisco 49ers for a plethora of draft picks.

Carolina has received 2023 second-round, third-round and fourth-round picks as well as a 2024 fifth-round pick in return for McCaffrey.

On Friday morning, Panthers general manager Scott Fitterer addressed the team's blockbuster trade.

Fitterer said trade talks involving McCaffrey were complicated because two of the teams interested in him, the 49ers and Rams, didn't have a first-round pick for next year's draft.

The teams that did have a first-round pick, meanwhile, weren't willing to give it up. When the dust settled, the Panthers settled on accepting the 49ers' trade package.

McCaffrey posted a heartfelt message on social media for the Panthers.

"I’m forever grateful for all of the people who have helped make these past 5 1/2 years so special for me," he wrote. "Thank you from the bottom of my heart. Carolina, I will always love you."

McCaffrey is having yet another strong season. He has 393 rushing yards, 277 receiving yards and three total touchdowns.

If McCaffrey stays healthy, he could potentially be the missing piece to the 49ers' championship puzzle.