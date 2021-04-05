Panthers GM Reveals The Plan For QB Teddy Bridgewater

After trading for Sam Darnold earlier today, the Carolina Panthers officially have a decision to make regarding Teddy Bridgewater.

Carolina signed Bridgewater to a three-year, $63 million contract last offseason, and he started 15 games in 2020, posting a 69.1% completion percentage with 3,733 yards passing, 15 touchdowns and 11 interceptions.

The Panthers were never fully committed to Bridgewater for 2021 though–in fact, they were previously linked extensively to a potential Deshaun Watson trade. Now that they’ve acquired Darnold, it seems like Bridgewater’s time is up.

General manager Scott Fitterer made it clear this afternoon that he is willing to move Bridgewater if the deal makes sense for player and team.

“We’re going to find the right place for him, whether it’s here or someplace else,” Fitterer said via Joseph Person of The Athletic.

Scott Fitterer on Teddy Bridgewater: "We're going to find the right place him, whether it's here or someplace else." Spoiler alert: It will be someplace else. — Joe Person (@josephperson) April 5, 2021

Considering the Panthers reportedly already picked up Darnold’s fifth-year option for 2022, they clearly intend to start him this coming season. Therefore, it seems almost guaranteed Bridgewater will be on the move.

Teams looking for a potential bridge starter (no pun intended) or high-end backup could do a lot worse than the former 2014 first-round pick, who has proven his ability to be a quality NFL quarterback following a career-threatening injury in 2016.