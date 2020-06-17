The Carolina Panthers have had some very notable players come through the franchise in recent years. The franchise got into one of the new viral Twitter trends, calling for fans to use replies/retweets/likes to choose between three of their all-time greats. Notably, Cam Newton was left out.

Newton is a somewhat controversial player, but he’s undoubtedly one of the great Panthers ever. The former No. 1 pick won the NFL MVP award and led the team to the Super Bowl in 2015.

The team cut Newton this offseason, after he missed most of the 2019 season due to injury. The new coaching staff, led by head coach Matt Rhule and offensive coordinator Joe Brady, will instead go with former New Orleans Saints quarterback Teddy Bridgewater. Newton remains unsigned.

Newton had a trio of Pro Bowl selections, and was a First-Team All-Pro that year. He accounted for 4,437 total yards and 45 touchdowns that season. For his career, he has nearly 34,000 total yards, all in Carolina.

That isn’t to take anything away from the three choices here. Julius Peppers made five of his nine Pro Bowls and a pair of First Team All-Pro selections with the team, after going No. 2 overall in 2002.

Steve Smith Sr. was one of the best wide receivers in football, playing his first 13 seasons in Carolina. He’s the franchise-leader in receiving yards with 12,197. In 2005, he earned the receiver “triple crown,” leading the NFL in receptions, yards, and touchdowns through the air.

Luke Kuechly is the other Panthers legend to leave after the 2019 season, retiring at the end of an eight-year career near the top of his game. After his rookie season, he made seven straight Pro Bowls to end his career, was a five-time First-Team All-Pro, and the NFL Defensive Player of the Year in 2013.

