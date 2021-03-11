Panthers Had Cool Message For Cam Newton On Thursday

Greg Olsen and Thomas Davis retired as members of the Carolina Panthers on Thursday. Will the organization try and initiate a similar ceremony of sorts when Cam Newton eventually retires?

The Newton-Carolina ending was awkward to say the least. The Panthers wanted to move from the veteran dual-threat quarterback to begin a rebuild. Newton left, albeit reluctantly, and eventually signed with the New England Patriots out of free agency last year.

The Panthers, meanwhile have worked hard to ensure former players of their organization have an opportunity to retire as a member of the organization once more. Carolina will reportedly do the same with Newton, the Panthers’ former franchise quarterback.

Tight end Greg Olsen, who retired a Panther on Thursday, told reporters he believes Newton deserves such an opportunity.

“When Cam’s day is done, I don’t know when that will be, how many years from now, . . . when that day is come, if anybody has earned the right to have a day like today to recognize all he gave to this organization, putting this organization on the map nationally, it was him, it was Luke Kuechly, it’s guys that transcended being good football players, they were generational football players,” Olsen said of Newton, via Panthers.com. “He’s a guy who earned the right to get his send-off whenever that time comes. And there’s a hundred other guys that played with him that feel the way I feel about him. I hope that day we can all be there and give him the send-off he deserves.”

Cam Newton absolutely deserves a celebratory sendoff as a member of the Carolina Panthers.

Some of the organization’s best-ever years came with Newton under center.

When the time comes, it appears the Panthers will offer him the opportunity to retire as a member of the organization.