Panthers Have Released An Official Statement On Joe Brady

The Carolina Panthers stunned the NFL this morning by parting ways with offensive coordinator Joe Brady. His tenure with the team ends after just 1.5 seasons.

In a statement released by the team, Panthers head coach Matt Rhule said that he met with Brady and informed him of the change. He thanked Brady for his work in his time with the team.

“I met with Joe this morning and informed him that I have decided to make a change,” Rhule said. “I’m very grateful to him for his time and effort in helping us get established over this past year and a half.”

The Panthers offense currently ranks in the bottom 10. They haven’t had a single game of 300 passing yards and have just one game of over 30 points this season.

Joe Brady rose to prominence as the passing game coordinator at LSU during their historic 2019 national title season. The Tigers put up historic numbers that year and Brady received tons of credit for the team’s success.

Carolina hired Brady immediately and made him one of the youngest offensive coordinators in NFL history. Even after a middling first year with the team, he started getting looks at head coach.

But with the way the team has been playing over the past two months, the Panthers couldn’t maintain the status quo.

What’s next for Joe Brady now that he’s out in Carolina?