Panthers Have Reportedly Made Decision On Sam Darnold

CHARLOTTE, NORTH CAROLINA - SEPTEMBER 12: Sam Darnold #14 of the Carolina Panthers looks on prior to the game against the New York Jets at Bank of America Stadium on September 12, 2021 in Charlotte, North Carolina. (Photo by Mike Comer/Getty Images)

The Carolina Panthers' quarterback room will look a bit different next season. On Wednesday, they acquired Baker Mayfield from the Cleveland Browns in exchange for a 2024 conditional draft pick.

Last month, Matt Rhule said that Sam Darnold was on track to be the Panthers' starting quarterback.

"If we played today," Sam [Darnold] would be our quarterback," Rhule told reporters.

Rhule then said that if the Panthers can make a "significant" upgrade at the quarterback position, they should

Now that Mayfield is on the roster, the Panthers will most likely start him under center for the majority of the 2022 season.

So, where does that leave Darnold? According to Panthers reporter Josh Klein, the team has "no intention" of moving the USC product.

Last season, Darnold completed 59.9 percent of his passes for 2,527 yards with nine touchdowns and 13 interceptions.

Perhaps a quarterback competition in training camp will bring the best out of Darnold.

The Panthers will have to pay Darnold $18.858 million this upcoming season. It's a hefty price for a player who might be the No. 2 option on the depth chart.