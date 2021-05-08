Panthers Hiring Former Star LB For Front Office Position

The Carolina Panthers are bringing home former star linebacker Dan Morgan.

The Panthers announced the hiring of Morgan on Saturday. He’ll serve as Carolina’s assistant GM, working side-by-side with GM Scott Fitterer.

The Panthers selected Morgan, a star linebacker for the Miami Hurricanes, in the first round of the 2001 NFL Draft. He was instrumental in helping Carolina reach Super Bowl XXXVIII, where he totaled 18 tackles in a losing effort to Tom Brady and the New England Patriots.

Injuries cut Morgan’s playing career short, though. He retired in 2008. But he’s been involved in the NFL ever since.

He was an intern under Fitterer with the Seattle Seahawks in 2010. Most recently, Morgan was the director of player personnel for the Buffalo Bills. He now heads home to Carolina where he’ll be the newest assistant GM.

“Dan Morgan is coming home,” the Panthers announced in a statement. “And he’s also reconnecting with one of the people who helped give him a start in his second career. The Panthers hired Morgan as the team’s assistant general manager Saturday, bringing the former first-round pick and Pro Bowl linebacker back to the place his professional playing career began.” #Panthers hire Dan Morgan as assistant general managerhttps://t.co/Lk4Mgh092u — Carolina Panthers (@Panthers) May 8, 2021

Dan Morgan is well-regarded as one of the toughest NFL linebackers of the past few decades. The Panthers posted an awesome highlight-clip on Saturday.

Glad to have you back 😏 pic.twitter.com/qcHGaUZ74c — Carolina Panthers (@Panthers) May 8, 2021

It’s only fitting Morgan reunites with both Scott Fitterer and the Carolina Panthers.