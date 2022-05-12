Panthers In Contact With Cam Newton: NFL World Reacts

MIAMI GARDENS, FLORIDA - NOVEMBER 28: Cam Newton #1 of the Carolina Panthers looks on from the sideline during the first half against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium on November 28, 2021 in Miami Gardens, Florida. (Photo by Cliff Hawkins/Getty Images)

As of now, Cam Newton remains unsigned. However, the Carolina Panthers aren't closing the door on a potential reunion.

While on PFT PM this Wednesday, Panthers general manager Scott Fitterer said "lines of communication" remain open between Newton and the team.

“I think we’re still having thoughts,” Fitterer said, via ProFootballTalk. “We have to see how this works out here throughout the spring. I just happened to be up at the [Kentucky] Derby last weekend and Cam was up there. We’re texting a little bit. The lines of communication are open. I know Coach Rhule has spoken with him. We are going to have a discussion at some point but we’re just not quite there yet, but we’ll see how it goes. The more competition we have at that position the better.”

There's no guarantee the Panthers will re-sign Newton for the 2022 season, but these comments from Fitterer are interesting nonetheless.

Even though Newton is considered a legend in Carolina, it appears there are several NFL fans who don't want the two sides to reach an agreement.

Last season, Newton appeared in eight games for the Panthers. He had 684 passing yards, four touchdowns and five interceptions.

At this stage in his career, Newton is obviously not an elite quarterback. Would he bring experience to the Panthers' young quarterback room though? The answer is a resounding yes.