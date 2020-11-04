Panthers Insider Has Encouraging Update On RB Christian McCaffrey

One of the most exciting players in the NFL might return to the gridiron as soon as this weekend. Carolina Panthers running back Christian McCaffrey seems to be recovering well from his high-ankle sprain that he suffered in Week 2.

McCaffrey had an incredible season in 2019, finishing with 2,392 scrimmage yards and 19 touchdowns. He was off to another great start this fall, as he had 156 rushing yards, 67 receiving yards and four touchdowns in just two games.

Carolina was hopeful that McCaffrey would only need a few weeks to heal from his injury, but high-ankle sprains can be tricky. Fortunately, the All-Pro tailback is expected to return this Sunday.

According to Joe Person of The Athletic, McCaffrey was participating during this Wednesday’s practice. The Stanford product reportedly looked good cutting during portion of practice that’s open to the media.

Hasn't played since Wk 2.

This afternoon’s injury report will reveal whether he was a full or limited participant during practice.

Mike Davis has done an excellent job holding down the fort in McCaffrey’s absence, but obviously the offense is more dangerous when it has its Pro Bowl running back at its disposal.

The Panthers will need a strong performance from McCaffrey this weekend if he does indeed suit up. Matt Rhule’s squad is going up against Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs, so they’ll need their offense at full strength.

Carolina will release McCaffrey’s status for the game later this week.