Panthers Insider Has Telling Comment On LSU’s Joe Brady

A few days ago reports emerged that the Carolina Panthers were eyeing LSU passing game coordinator Joe Brady to be their new offensive coordinator. Based on the latest news out of the organization, it seems that there’s something to those reports.

According to Panthers insider Joe Person, sources within the league believe that the organization is legitimately interested in Brady. That doesn’t necessarily mean Brady would accept the offer. But Person noted that it’s unlikely anyone can outbid Panthers owner David Tepper.

The Panthers just hired Matt Rhule as their new head coach, making him one of the NFL’s highest paid coaches in the process. It stands to reason that an owner willing to outbid everyone to get his head coach can outbid everyone for his staff.

LSU reportedly just gave Brady a big raise and an extension, but a promotion in the NFL can be too good of an opportunity to pass up.

League insiders believe Panthers’ interest in Joe Brady is real. Doesn’t mean it will happen, but I wouldn’t bet on David Tepper being outbid. https://t.co/NTn0w7XHtZ — Joe Person (@josephperson) January 11, 2020

Brady has seen his stock skyrocket this season after a stellar first year at LSU. He quickly implemented an offense that transformed Joe Burrow into one of college football’s top passers.

Just last year Brady was an offensive analyst for the New Orleans Saints, so he already has NFL experience.

The Panthers might also be in the market for a rookie QB, and the recent success of college coaches finding quick NFL success could be a mark in Brady’s favor.

Will Joe Brady be the new offensive coordinator for the Carolina Panthers?