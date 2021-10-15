NFL Insider Lays Out Timeline For Panthers CB Jaycee Horn’s Return

The Carolina Panthers are off to a solid start at 3-2. If they make the playoffs, they may get some help, with the potential return of first-round pick Jaycee Horn.

Horn was the No. 8 overall pick in the 2021 NFL Draft out of South Carolina. The Panthers opted for him over a potential franchise quarterback.

Carolina’s defense has been impressive through the early season. Horn played just about every snap before his foot injury, recording five tackles and picking off his first pass against the New Orleans Saints in Week 2, a 26-7 victory.

The team has been cautious with bringing him back, after surgery to repair his foot. There is a silver lining. If Carolina reaches the postseason, they may get their talented cornerback back on the field.

#Panthers cornerback Jaycee Horn is about two weeks removed from foot surgery to repair three metatarsal bones and is in the process of getting out of the cast, per source. He's eyeing a potential return for the playoffs. — Jeremy Fowler (@JFowlerESPN) October 15, 2021

The Carolina Panthers have acted as if they’re true playoff contenders in the last few weeks. After Horn’s injury, they traded for Jacksonville Jaguars cornerback C.J. Henderson.

Weeks later, they made an even bigger splash, bringing in South Carolina native and 2019 NFL Defensive Player of the Year Stephon Gilmore.

The Panthers got off to a fast start to the season, beating the New York Jets, Saints, and Houston Texans to open the year 3-0, holding all three teams to 14 or fewer points. They’ve hit a bit of a skid, falling to the Dallas Cowboys 36-28 and the Philadelphia Eagles 21-18. This weekend, they look to get back on track against the Minnesota Vikings.

