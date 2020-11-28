Panthers Make Decision On Christian McCaffrey For Sunday

The Carolina Panthers will reportedly be without Christian McCaffrey for another week.

While McCaffrey has made some good progress with his shoulder injury this week, it’s not enough to play against Minnesota on Sunday.

NFL Network insider Tom Pelissero reports that McCaffrey is not traveling to Minnesota for Sunday’s game. He’s officially out.

“He got some practice work this week and was listed as questionable, but Matt Rhule had said he was pessimistic about McCaffrey playing. Now, officially out,” Pelissero reports on Saturday afternoon.

#Panthers RB Christian McCaffrey (shoulder) isn’t traveling to Minnesota, per source. He got some practice work this week and was listed as questionable, but Matt Rhule had said he was pessimistic about McCaffrey playing. Now, officially out. — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) November 28, 2020

It’s been a frustrating season for McCaffrey, who’s dealt with multiple injuries this season.

Rhule admitted on Friday that he didn’t think his star running back would play this weekend.

“I’m pessimistic that he’ll play,” Rhule said after Friday’s walkthrough, per the team. “But he’s practiced well enough this week to earn the right to be listed as questionable. So we’re kind of in a wait and see mode, but I’d label myself as pessimistic about his chances of playing.”

Carolina and Minnesota are scheduled to play at 1 p.m. E.T. on Sunday afternoon. The game will be televised on FOX. The Vikings are coming off a tough loss at home to the Cowboys, while the Panthers are coming off a win in Detroit.