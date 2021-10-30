Panthers Reportedly Make Decision On Star CB Stephon Gilmore

The Carolina Panthers upgraded their secondary earlier this month, acquiring All-Pro cornerback Stephon Gilmore in a trade with the New England Patriots. On Sunday, Gilmore will finally make his debut for the Panthers.

ESPN insider Jeremy Fowler was first to report that Gilmore will suit up for Carolina this weekend. It’s unclear how many snaps he’ll receive against the Atlanta Falcons, though.

“Panthers are activating All-Pro corner Stephon Gilmore off PUP for Sunday’s game against Atlanta, per sources,” Fowler said. “Set to make his debut for Carolina after big trade with Patriots.”

Gilmore hasn’t played a single down this year due to a quad injury. He began this season on the Physically Unable to Perform (PUP) list, which meant he had to miss the first six weeks.

Now that Gilmore is at 100 percent, he should give Carolina’s secondary a boost against Atlanta this Sunday.

Gilmore, a four-time Pro Bowler, has recorded 411 tackles, 114 passes defended and 25 interceptions since entering the NFL in 2012.

Though his best days might be behind him, Gilmore remains a savvy cornerback who is more than capable of going one-on-one with top wide receivers. Perhaps the Panthers will let him square off with Falcons star wideout Calvin Ridley this weekend.