Panthers Make Official Decision On Star RB Christian McCaffrey

Panthers running back Christian McCaffrey has been out of action since Week 3 due to a hamstring injury. The latest update on his status, however, is very encouraging.

On Saturday, the Panthers officially activated McCaffrey from injured reserve. This means he’s eligible to play this Sunday against the Patriots.

The Panthers are “hopeful” that McCaffrey will be ready to go for Sunday’s game. They’ll most likely make a final decision on his status after watching him go through pregame warm-ups tomorrow.

McCaffrey’s return should really help out the Panthers’ offense. Since he went down with a hamstring injury, the offense has struggled to put points on the board at a consistent rate.

Rookie running back Chuba Hubbard did an excellent job of filling in for McCaffrey, rushing for 329 yards and two touchdowns in October.

Where the Panthers really missed McCaffrey was in the passing game. In a little over two games, McCaffrey had 16 receptions for 163 yards. He has also been productive on the ground this year, rushing for 201 yards on 52 carries.

Now that McCaffrey is ready to return from his hamstring injury, it’s imperative the Panthers don’t give him an overwhelming amount of touches.

McCaffrey had at least 29 touches in each of the first two games this year. That rate needs to drop in order to keep him healthy for the second half of the season.