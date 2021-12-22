Panthers Make Official Decision On K Zane Gonzalez

Carolina Panthers kicker Zane Gonzalez suffered as frustrating an injury as a player can possibly have, hurting his quad in pregame warmups this past weekend. Unfortunately, his injury has forced the team to make a difficult decision.

Per NFL insider Ian Rapoport, the Panthers are placing Gonzalez on injured reserve, ending his season. The injury was initially feared to be very serious, but was deemed a quad strain with a four-week recovery time.

With the Carolina Panthers almost eliminated from playoff contention, the team doesn’t need to wait for him to return. So he’s off to injured reserve and will miss the final few weeks of the season.

Zane Gonzalez’ season ends with some pretty strong marks. He converted 20-of-22 kicks with his only misses coming from beyond 50 yards. He was 22-of-23 on extra points.

The Panthers have known for days that he’d need a new kicker for their Week 16 tilt against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. They have already claimed a replacement – veteran kicker Lirim Hajrullahu, who has previously played for Carolina.

Hajrullahu has spent most of his professional career in the Canadian Football League. He’s appeared in just one NFL game – for the Dallas Cowboys against the Atlanta Falcons earlier this year.

Hajrullahu made five extra points in the 43-3 win.

The 2021 season may go down as a lost year for the Carolina Panthers. Between injuries and poor play from players they hoped would make a big impact, the year has been an utter disappointment.