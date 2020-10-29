Panthers Make TNF Decision On Christian McCaffrey

On Thursday night, the Carolina Panthers are set to host the Atlanta Falcons in a divisional showdown.

When the Panthers take the field tonight, they will do so without a key figure. Star running back Christian McCaffrey won’t make his triumphant return this week.

According to a report from NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport, the Panthers did not activate McCaffrey off of injured reserve. As a result, Carolina won’t have arguably its best player on the field – again.

McCaffrey practiced earlier this week, but obviously didn’t show the team what they needed to see. The star running back hasn’t played since the second week of the season when he suffered a sprained ankle.

The #Panthers did not activate RB Christian McCaffrey off Injured Reserve, so he won’t play tonight. But the #Falcons did flex LB Edmond Robinson to the 53-man roster. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) October 29, 2020

Earlier this week, Panthers head coach Matt Rhule said he was “hopeful” that McCaffrey would be able to return this week.

Although he wasn’t ready for tonight’s game, that’s great news for the team moving forward. Rhule’s optimism likely means McCaffrey will return soon – possibly against the Kansas City Chiefs in Week 9.

Carolina sits at 3-4 on the season and are coming off of back-to-back close losses. The Panthers and Falcons faced off earlier this season, with the Panthers getting the win.

Teddy Bridgewater threw for over 300 yards and two touchdowns en route to a 23-16 win.

Carolina and Atlanta take the field tonight for an 8:15 p.m. ET kickoff time. The game will be broadcast on FOX.