Panthers OC Has Telling Comment About Cam Newton

Cam Newton is back with the Carolina Panthers after a 1.5-year absence, but it’s not the same team he left behind. The Panthers have offensive coordinator Joe Brady calling the offense now, and he had a telling comment on his new quarterback.

Speaking to the media on Friday, Brady admitted that Newton has brought new energy to the team since arriving. He said that Newton as a “presence” that people can feel whenever he steps in the room.

“I’m sure there is (added energy),” Brady said. “You feel his presence at all times, when he just walks in a room. And that’s something everybody’s kinda known here for years. You’re hearing it, they’re talking about it. You just know you feel his presence. I’m excited to be able to work with him, excited to see him on the football field.”

That’s high praise, but well-deserved too. Whether he’s still the same player he was in 2015 when he won the NFL MVP award or not, he’s a Panthers legend.

And as for whether Newton can play against the Arizona Cardinals this week with only about two days of practice, Brady hinted that it’s possible.

“Everything’s on the table right now,” Brady said. “We’ll kinda evaluate from a day-to-day standpoint, without getting into specifics. And we’ll see what today brings, kinda how things progress. Just be ready to rock on Sunday and see how things go.”

With Sam Darnold now on injured reserve, P.J. Walker is slated to start at quarterback for the Panthers this weekend. But if Walker plays poorly – as the offense has for the past few games – we could get a Cam Newton sighting early.

When will we see Cam Newton next?