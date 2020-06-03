On Tuesday, the Carolina Panthers officially placed Luke Kuechly on the reserve/retired list. Although his playing career with the franchise is over, the former All-Pro linebacker could remain with the team in a new role.

Kuechly announced in January that he would retire since he was unsure if he could “play fast, play physical and play strong.” That being said, the Boston College product already has another job lined up.

According to NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport, the Panthers have offered Kuechly a pro scouting job. This would allow him to immediately begin the next chapter of his football life.

“From my understanding this is something he wants to do,” Rapoport said. “It’s probably something he ends up doing, and if he likes it we could see a future evaluator in one of the best linebackers we’ve seen in a long time.”

From NFL Now: The #Panthers have offered a pro scouting job to retired LB Luke Kuechly, and it appears he'll likely take it. Bet he'll be pretty good at it, too. pic.twitter.com/vn7WyR6j7G — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) June 3, 2020

Transitioning from a player to a pro scout can’t be easy by any means, but Kuechly is one of the smartest players the NFL has seen in recent years.

Kuechly would obviously need time to adjust since this is uncharted territory. However, it sounds like he wants to take on this challenge and remain around the game of football in some capacity.

Carolina made massive changes to its coaching staff and front office over the past year, so Kuechly would fit right in with the new regime. We’ll find out soon enough if he’ll accept the job offer.