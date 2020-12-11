The Carolina Panthers placed eight players on the Reserve/COVID-19 list earlier this week, but it seems like most of them will be eligible to play this Sunday against the Denver Broncos.

On Friday, the team activated Derrick Brown, Shaq Thompson and Curtis Samuel from the COVID-19 list. All three were considered high-risk close contacts, according to NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport.

Samuel’s return for the Panthers is important, as the Ohio State product has really blossomed into an impact player for Matt Rhule’s squad.

In 12 games this season, Samuel has 54 receptions for 517 yards and three touchdowns. He also has 117 yards and two touchdowns on the ground.

The #Panthers activated LB Shaq Thompson, WR Curtis Samuel and DT Derrick Brown from the reserve/COVID list and all three are practicing. They had been high-risk close contacts. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) December 11, 2020

Samuel is practicing this Friday, which is a great sign for his availability this weekend.

Although the Panthers should have Samuel at their disposal on Sunday, the offense might be without DJ Moore. The star wideout remains on the COVID-19 list along with Zach Kerr and Michael Palardy.

This season has been filled with ups and downs for the Panthers, but they’ve been managed to stay consistent on the offensive side of the football. Samuel’s development in Joe Brady’s system is a big reason why.

Samuel is currently in the final year of his rookie contract. He can build up his value as a free agent with a couple of strong games to finish the 2020 season.