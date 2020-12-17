Panthers Officially Announce Christian McCaffrey’s Status For Sunday

Not surprisingly, the Carolina Panthers are not expecting to have running back Christian McCaffrey available for this weekend’s game.

Carolina officially listed McCaffrey as “doubtful” for Sunday against the NFC-leading Green Bay Packers. The dual-threat back, who is currently dealing with a shoulder issue, has had his season decimated by injuries.

McCaffrey has played in only three games in 2020. While he’s been productive (six total touchdowns) in those three appearances, he’s been unable to reprise his role as the team’s focal point on a game-by-game basis.

Veteran Mike Davis has filled in for McCaffrey for much of this season and will do so again on Sunday.

Given McCaffrey’s competitive nature, it’s not a surprise he is attempting to get back out there this season.

However, considering Carolina is essentially just playing for pride at this point, the team would be wise to shut the fourth-year running back down.

McCaffrey is still under contract for the next five seasons, so the Panthers clearly value him as a building block for the future. It is time to treat him as such and let him heal the rest of the way.