Panthers OL Had Great Reaction To Christian McCaffrey’s Deal

On Tuesday morning, the Carolina Panthers locked up arguably the team’s best player to a long-term deal.

Carolina signed running back Christian McCaffrey to a four-year contract extension worth $64 million. The deal makes him the highest-paid running back on a per-year basis, eclipsing the deal Ezekiel Elliott signed before the 2019 season.

Not long after he signed his new deal, McCaffrey’s teammates reacted to the news. Offensive lineman Russell Okung had the best reaction to McCaffrey’s new deal.

Okung praised the star running back before saying that he’s looking forward to CMC’s Christmas gift to the offensive lineman. Here’s what Okung had to say, via Pro Football Talk:

“He’s the real deal, and I can’t want to be on the same field with him. What a talent. What a real talent. He is a playmaker. He makes plays all over the field. I heard he loves offensive linemen, so I look forward to a good Christmas gift from him.”

The former Stanford standout is one of the most versatile players in the league.

He’s the third player in NFL history to have 1,000 yards rushing and receiving in one season.

He set an NFL record for most receptions (with 116) in a single season by a running back in 2019.