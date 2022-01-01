During the 2020 offseason, the Carolina Panthers signed Matt Rhule to a seven-year, $62 million contract. Fast forward a little less than two years later, and it appears that he’s already on the hot seat.

Joe Person of The Athletic is reporting that Panthers owner David Tepper is “unhappy and embarrassed” by the contract he gave Rhule.

“Sources say owner David Tepper is unhappy and embarrassed after the $16 billion hedge fund manager gave Rhule a seven-year, $62 million deal to outbid the New York Giants for his services,” Person wrote, via The Athletic.

Despite this report from Person, there’s no indication that Rhule will be let go in the offseason. In fact, Person’s report labels the 2022 season as a “make-or-break year” for the former Baylor head coach.

“The proof’s in the pudding. The product on the field is bad.”

Rhule was one of the top coaches from the 2020 cycle because of his success at the collegiate level. The progress he made at Baylor and Temple was impressive.

As of now, however, it’s fair to question if Rhule can handle the NFL. He currently has a 10-21 record through his first two seasons in Carolina.

The Panthers have invested so much money in Rhule that it’d be tough for them to move on from him in the offseason. Another down year would most likely spell the end of his tenure, though.