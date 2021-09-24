Panthers Player Has Interesting Comment About RB Christian McCaffrey

Carolina Panthers running back Christian McCaffrey suffered an injury in the first half of last night’s game against the Houston Texans and cost him the rest of the game. The Panthers held on to win the game, but many are concerned about how the team will play moving forward.

It remains to be seen how much time (if any) McCaffrey will miss. But one Panthers player doesn’t believe that people should be overreacting.

Speaking to the media, Panthers offensive tackle Cameron Erving made it clear that the team can still win without him. He said that they’re more than just Christian McCaffrey.

“We’re a football team. We’re not the Carolina Christian McCaffrey’s,” Erving said.

The Panthers offense proved capable of moving the ball in last night’s game (and last year) when Christian McCaffrey was out.

But it’s one thing to beat a team with its third-string quarterback on two day’s practice, and another to beat a team in top form. The Panthers face a huge test next week with a road game against the Dallas Cowboys.

Fortunately, the Panthers defense is the best in the NFL right now. They’ve held their first three opponents to just 30 total points.

Even if the offense isn’t a world-beater right now, the defense certainly is.

Carolina get an extra few days of rest before heading to Texas to take on the Cowboys.

Will they win without Christian McCaffrey?