Panthers QB Matt Corral Done For Season: Fans React

The Carolina Panthers officially placed rookie quarterback Matt Corral on season-ending injured reserve on Tuesday.

Corral, a third-round pick out of Ole Miss, suffered a Lisfranc injury in his left foot during Friday's preseason game against the New England Patriots.

Corral was projected to be Carolina's No. 3 quarterback this season, so the injury probably isn't costing him much, if any, regular season action. However, it will prevent him from further reps this summer and scout team work in the fall.

Mostly, Corral's injury has Panthers fans understandably bummed.

We're wishing Corral the best as he recovers from this setback. Hopefully, he can get back to full strength in time for offseason OTAs next spring.

In the meantime, the Panthers will roll with Baker Mayfield, Sam Darnold and P.J. Walker as their quarterbacks.