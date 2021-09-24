Panthers Announce Injury Update On Star RB Christian McCaffrey

The Carolina Panthers are going to have to close out tonight’s game without the services of Christian McCaffrey, their star running back.

Early in the second quarter, McCaffrey exited the game as Carolina drove deep into Houston Texans territory. The drive ended with backup running back Chuba Hubbard getting stopped on 4th-and-1.

The reason Hubbard was in the game was because McCaffrey injured his hamstring. After going to the medical tent for examination, he was announced as out for the rest of the night.

FOX’s Erin Andrews reported the news from the sideline.

Christian McCaffrey has a hamstring injury, per FOX. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) September 24, 2021

McCaffrey was busy before getting hurt, carrying seven times for 31 yards and catching two passes for nine yards.

We’ll have to wait for a more extensive update on the standout multi-purpose running back postgame.

The Panthers lead Houston 7-0 in the second quarter. You can watch the action on NFL Network.