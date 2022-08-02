Panthers Released Wide Receiver On Tuesday Morning

CHARLOTTE, NC - OCTOBER 28: A view of a Carolina Panthers helmet during warm ups against the Baltimore Ravens at Bank of America Stadium on October 28, 2018 in Charlotte, North Carolina. (Photo by Streeter Lecka/Getty Images)

On Tuesday, the Carolina Panthers announced the signing of cornerback Devin Jones. In order to make room for him on the roster, they released wide receiver Andrew Parchment.

Parchment started his college football career at Northern Illinois before transferring to Kansas. After two seasons with the Jayhawks, he transferred to Florida State.

During his only season with the Seminoles, Parchment had 24 catches for 363 yards and two touchdowns.

The Panthers signed Parchment shortly after the 2022 NFL Draft.

Unfortunately for Parchment, the Panthers already have a lot of proven talent in their wide receiver room.

Robbie Anderson, Terrace Marshall, and DJ Moore are all locks to be on the Week 1 roster. Rashard Higgins, Brandon Zylstra and Shi Smith are also on track to make the cut.

Parchment will have to look elsewhere for a chance to make a 53-man roster.