Panthers Reportedly ‘Considering’ Surprising Draft Move

The Carolina Panthers made one of the biggest moves of the offseason when they traded for New York Jets quarterback Sam Darnold.

Carolina traded for Darnold, the No. 3 overall pick in the 2018 NFL Draft, with the idea that he could be their longterm answer at the quarterback position.

The Panthers gave up a sixth round pick in the 2021 NFL Draft, plus a second and a fourth-round pick in the 2022 NFL Draft. That’s not a massive package, but it’s a lot to give up for someone.

Based on that trade, you would think the Panthers are not among the teams to be considering a quarterback in Round 1. However, Carolina will reportedly “consider” Justin Fields if he’s there at No. 8 overall.

“From what I’m hearing, they would consider it,” ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler said on SportsCenter. “They have a high grade on Fields, and if he’s on the clock there at eight, they’ll at least think twice because they have floated internally the idea of having two high-pedigree starting quarterbacks on rookie contracts.

“But other teams I’ve talked to, they’re not buying that. They think Carolina has been posturing to try to get a trade back, get extra draft capital.”

It would be surprising if the Panthers actually pull the trigger on a quarterback in the first round, but if Fields slides to No. 8, they might be tempted enough to do it.

The first round of the NFL Draft is set for Thursday night.