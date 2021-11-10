Panthers Reportedly Get Unfortunate Sam Darnold Injury News

The Carolina Panthers are trying to keep their season alive after a 4-5 start to the year. Unfortunately, that’ll prove difficult due to the latest Sam Darnold injury news.

After a series of tests, the Panthers have discovered Darnold is dealing with a fractured scapula. The veteran quarterback will miss at least the next few weeks, as a result.

That means the Panthers will no turn to backup PJ Walker. Walker’s completed 20 percent of his throws for 33 yards in limited action this season.

Carolina takes on the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday afternoon. Darnold will not be available.

“After two days of testing, exams revealed that #Panthers QB Sam Darnold has a fractured scapula, sources say,” said NFL insider Ian Rapoport on Twitter. “The right shoulder injury will most likely lead to Darnold missing several weeks. PJ Walker, his backup, will step in.” After two days of testing, exams revealed that #Panthers QB Sam Darnold has a fractured scapula, sources say. The right shoulder injury will most likely lead to Darnold missing several weeks. PJ Walker, his backup, will step in. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) November 10, 2021

Injuries have derailed the Panthers’ season. First it was star back Christian McCaffrey. Now it’s Sam Darnold. Carolina just can’t catch a break.

The Panthers started the season with three straight wins and looked like a serious NFC South contender for a moment. McCaffrey then missed several weeks with a hamstring strain and now Carolina has lost five of six.

Darnold has struggled in recent weeks. He threw three picks in a 24-6 loss to the Patriots this past Sunday. It’s tough to imagine he’ll remain the Panthers’ starting quarterback past this season.

PJ Walker will lead the Carolina offense on Sunday against the Arizona Cardinals.